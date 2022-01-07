Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Grows By 33.3%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

WILYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.