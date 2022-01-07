Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Increases By 55.1%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $849,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NYSE NPO traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.08. 202,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,484. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

