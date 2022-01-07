Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Increases By 43.1%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FPXE opened at $30.03 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter.

