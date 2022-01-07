Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Increases By 43.1%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
FPXE opened at $30.03 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
See Also: CAC 40 Index
