Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Rises By 141.8%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the November 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTSL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 919,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,690. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 307.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 38.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 283.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,041,000.

