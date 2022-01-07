Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Rises By 141.8%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the November 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FTSL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 919,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,690. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
