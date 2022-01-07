Short Interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Drops By 33.9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,390,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 45,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
