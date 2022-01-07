Short Interest in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Rises By 38.6%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 202,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,058. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.48. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

