Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Drops By 57.7%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 5,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,023. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 99,939 shares during the last quarter.

