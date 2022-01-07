Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 50.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Guangdong Investment stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40.
About Guangdong Investment
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.