Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 50.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Guangdong Investment stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

