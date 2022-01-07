Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Declines By 66.8%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the November 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 68,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,836. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

