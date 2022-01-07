Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Declines By 66.8%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the November 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 68,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,836. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.