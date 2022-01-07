Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Rises By 38.3%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HCIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,194. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter worth $94,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

