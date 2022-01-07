Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Rises By 22.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ USXF opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $39.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.