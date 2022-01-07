Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Increases By 32.9%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:MRMD remained flat at $$0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.
MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. MariMed had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MariMed will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MariMed Company Profile
MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.
