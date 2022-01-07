Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Increases By 32.9%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MRMD remained flat at $$0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. MariMed had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MariMed will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on MariMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

