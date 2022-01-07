Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Expands By 38.6%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

