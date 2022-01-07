Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Declines By 75.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NDGPY remained flat at $$21.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.3425 per share. This is a positive change from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 5.84%.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

