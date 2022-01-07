Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Declines By 33.2%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 381,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FENG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 3.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 130.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 145.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 126.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

