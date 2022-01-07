Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Increases By 51.3%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 437.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the third quarter valued at $558,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 27.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.84. 22,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

