Short Interest in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Increases By 50.9%

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

PFS traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 195,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,539. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

