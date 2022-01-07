Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Decreases By 35.1%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.73 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 492,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

