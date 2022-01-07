Short Interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Grows By 33.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,180. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

