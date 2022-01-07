Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Drops By 68.9%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Weir Group stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEGRY. Exane BNP Paribas raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 2,150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

