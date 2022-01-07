Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Grows By 114.3%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.