Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 14,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,151. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $321.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

