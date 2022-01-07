Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
