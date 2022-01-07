Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $31.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Signify Health stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,043. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
