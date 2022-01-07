Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $31.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Signify Health stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,043. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

