Signum (SIGNA) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Signum (CURRENCY:SIGNA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Signum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Signum has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $7,145.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signum has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Signum Profile

Signum (CRYPTO:SIGNA) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. “

Buying and Selling Signum

