Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after acquiring an additional 233,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

