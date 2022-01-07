Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBTX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

