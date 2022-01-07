Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.