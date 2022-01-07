Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
