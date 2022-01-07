Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

