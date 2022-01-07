Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 2,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,734. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLP. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495 in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

