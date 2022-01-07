Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $12.09

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $11.57. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 225 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.
About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
