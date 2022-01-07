Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $12.09

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $11.57. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 225 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

