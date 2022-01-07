Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Up 5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 44,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 32,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$46.07 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. It develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; and anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals.

