Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.99. Approximately 7,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 475,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

