Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.99. Approximately 7,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 475,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.
SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
