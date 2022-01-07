Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,125,000.

NASDAQ SLAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 26,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,335. Slam has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

