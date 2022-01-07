SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

SM Energy stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SM Energy by 1,700.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

