SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €38.24 ($43.45) and last traded at €37.96 ($43.14). Approximately 174,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.80 ($42.95).

S92 has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

