SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

SGH traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. 3,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,628. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe upped their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

