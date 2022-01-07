SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

