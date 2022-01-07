SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

SMART Global stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.