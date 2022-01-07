Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 66.2% in December

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMFKY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

