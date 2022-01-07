SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNC. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.69.

SNC opened at C$30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 323.47. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.11 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.21.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.