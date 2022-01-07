Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Down 77.6% in December

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $6,193,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $292,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 17,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,455. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

