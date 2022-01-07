SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.85 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 2,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) by 505.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.02% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

