Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

