Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will report $122.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $349.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.17 million to $352.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $510.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $521.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. 190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. Solo Brands has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $23.39.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

