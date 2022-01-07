Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 157 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 448,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 159,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.41 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.