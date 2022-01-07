Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 79,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,362. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

