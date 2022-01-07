Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 388.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $54.01.

