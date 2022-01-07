Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. 14,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

