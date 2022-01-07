Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,726 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 62.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,042. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

